On/Off Loading Platform Scale Source: Scaletron Industries, Ltd.

On and off loading on a consistent basis is the function for which the Model 4040 platform scale is built. The load being weighed can be placed anywhere on the independent platform without affecting the weight displayed, and tare weight can be adjusted using the self-locking knob standard on this unit. The LCD display can be mounted remotely up to 200 ft away from the platform, can be calibrated for lb or kg, and is readable to 1 lb with an accuracy of ±0.5% capacity. Rugged steel construction with a corrosion resistant finish, a solid 0.5-in. PVC decking, four-point suspension, and NEMA 4X enclosure of the scaled electronics are provided for the system's protection in harsh environments. Chemicals that can be weighed include fluoride, sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, sodium bisulfate, polymers, ammonia, phosphate, alum, caustic, and sodium aluminate.

Scaletron Industries, Ltd., PO Box 365, Plumsteadville, PA 18949; phone: 800-257-5911; fax: 215-766-2672


