Pennzoil Products Company Source: Pennzoil Products Company

PennzSuppress D is a unique, environmentally safe, emulsified petroleum resin developed by Pennzoil Products Company to help suppress dust and stabilize soil. PennzSuppress D performs as an outstanding dust suppressant and soil stabilizer, but that's not all. PennzSuppress D has been extensively tested to determine that it is safe for the environment, safe for workers handling the product, and non-corrosive to the vehicles and equipment used to apply the product and travel the treated roads.