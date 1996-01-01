retaining walls, noise reduction materials, soil stabilization systems, earth retention systems, modular block walls, noise barriers Source: The Reinforced Earth Company

The Reinforced Earth Company is a design/supply firm recognized as the inventor and market leader of the Mechanically Stabilized Earth retaining wall industry. Related innovative civil engineering products include: a wire faced earth retention system, a modular block retaining wall, precast arches, reflective and absorptive sound walls, and a slope stabilization system.

The Reinforced Earth Company provides a full range of services. Our professional engineers provide feasibility studies, structure engineering and design, and structure problem solving using state of the art equipment and applying a system of checks and balances to ensure the highest standard of quality.