safety vests, work gloves, goggles, ear plugs, hard hats, diapers Source: Top Hand Glove

Top Hand Glove has for 17 years been a leading supplier of work gloves and related safety supplies to American industry. We specialize in service to the waste industry, municipalities, the tire industry, and tow truck operators.

We offer a wide variety of safety related items, including a broad selection of work gloves, rainwear, both stock size and custom made heavy duty mesh and vinyl tarps, disposable box liners, and five sizes of American made rubber tie down straps. Look to Top Hand for safety glasses and goggles, dust masks, ear plugs, hard hats, aprons, safety vests, industrial back supports, and other items that provide affordable and comfortable on the job protection.

We guarantee the quality of materials and manufacture of every item that we sell.

We have no minimum order.

With few exceptions, most orders are shipped the same day that we receive them.

Call toll free (800) 241-7001.