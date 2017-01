sewer basin cleaners,catch basin cleaners,sewer cleaning industry,sewer cleaning,catch Source: Vactor Manufacturing

Vactor Manufacturing is the originator and world's leading manufacturer of sewer and catch basin cleaners. With more than 30 years of experience, Vactor remains the undisputed leader in providing quality equipment to the sewer cleaning industry. More than 7000 units have been sold worldwide, far more than any other sewer cleaner manufacturers.

The Vactor Combination Sewer Cleaner 2100 Series was introduced in late 1989. The new series features ModulFlex Design that allows every customer to built a machine engineered to his specifications, on the chassis of his choice. The 2103 Series joined the ranks of Vactor sewer cleaners in 1992. In 1995 came the Ramjet Jetter and in 1997 Vactor introduced the International Series Sewer Cleaners, designed and configured for countries with 5500 kg (12,128 lb) or less front axle load limits.