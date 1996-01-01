sewer municipalities, health departments, wastewater treatment, customized management software, assessments, municipal authorities Source: Community Compliance, Inc.

Community Compliance, Inc. (CCI) is an organization dedicated to the education of sewer municipalities, health departments, and wastewater treatment authorities. CCI provides a comprehensive consulting service for those municipalities in need of a pretreatment program for fats, oils, and grease (FOG), or for those municipalities with pretreatment programs already in place that are not operating to their maximum potential.

Under the guidance of Community Compliance, a comprehensive fats, oils and grease pretreatment program will be inaugurated. A pre-written, fully encompassing ordinance will be provided which is customized to fit the needs of the municipality. A customized management software package is provided to each authority in order to keep track of all users in the pretreatment program. Finally, training for all personnel is also provided. Not only is our pretreatment program designed to help municipalities operate to their maximum efficiency, but it is also designed with conflict resolution in mind.