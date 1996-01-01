solid waste systems, commercial containers, cart lifting systems, residential carts, all-in-one collection systems, automatic collection equipment

OTTO INDUSTRIES, INC. is a proven leader in the solid waste industry with over 60 years of solid waste experience.

Otto Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of the worldwide Otto Group, which is the largest manufacturer of plastic waste containers in the world. There are over 50 million Otto carts in use worldwide. Otto employs more than 4,000 people and operate in over 40 countries.

Otto introduced its injection molded containers in the U.S. market in 1983. In 1988 Otto invested $40 million in a new North American production facility to meet product demand. Otto in 1992 began producing cart lifters to better meet the automated collection service needs of its customers.

Otto's leadership in the U.S. market is demonstrated by its selection for use in programs nationwide. In cities from Los Angeles, CA., Phoenix, AZ., WinterPark, Fl., Riverdale, Il., Atlanta, Ga., San Diego, Ca., Spokane, WA., Milwaukee, WI., and yes, even Disney World….Otto is the refuse and recyclable material collection cart supplier of choice.

Otto SOLUTIONS are innovative, cost efficient and service oriented.

OTTO: SOLUTIONS PROVIDER FOR THE NEXT CENTURY!