Steinmuller's business
is mechanical engineering, project management, manufacture, construction and the maintenance and operation of mechanical and environmental control equipment, plant and components.
Their vision is to be the leader in their core businesses in the regions in which they operate and to strive at all times to meet world standards.
Their mission includes providing their customers with a competitive edge through innovative engineering.
Business Markets:
- Power generation
- Chemical and petro-chemical steel & allied mining minerals
- Sugar
- Pulp & paper
- Environmental control
- Water & waste water management