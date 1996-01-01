street sweeping, crosswinds, pelican, whirlwind, sanitation, vacuum matter

Elgin is proud to offer, the three-wheel broom sweeper 'The Pelican', our vacuum sweeper, the Whirlwind, the Crosswind, recirculating air sweeper, the Eagle, a four-wheel mechanical sweeper, and the GeoVac, a pure vacuum sweeper, designed for quiet, powerful efficiency. For contractor needs we offer the Five Star Series that includes a complete line of high-dump sweepers. The four-wheel mechanical sweeper, Broom Bear, a regenerative air sweeper, the Air Bear and for parking lot applications, the Air Cub.
In addition, we offer specialty products for the airport industry. The Crosswind FSX "Fast Sweeping Crosswind", a highly efficient recirculating air sweeper and the Glycol Recovery Vehicle, which safely removes glycol runoff after aircrafts are de-iced on airport runways and tarmacs.