street sweeping, crosswinds, pelican, whirlwind, sanitation, vacuum matter

Since 1914 the road to quality, innovation and reliability has led to Elgin Sweeper Company. From general street maintenance to special industrial applications, Elgin puts its customers in the sweeper that best meet their needs.

Elgin is proud to offer, the three-wheel broom sweeper 'The Pelican', our vacuum sweeper, the Whirlwind, the Crosswind, recirculating air sweeper, the Eagle, a four-wheel mechanical sweeper, and the GeoVac, a pure vacuum sweeper, designed for quiet, powerful efficiency. For contractor needs we offer the Five Star Series that includes a complete line of high-dump sweepers. The four-wheel mechanical sweeper, Broom Bear, a regenerative air sweeper, the Air Bear and for parking lot applications, the Air Cub.

In addition, we offer specialty products for the airport industry. The Crosswind FSX "Fast Sweeping Crosswind", a highly efficient recirculating air sweeper and the Glycol Recovery Vehicle, which safely removes glycol runoff after aircrafts are de-iced on airport runways and tarmacs.