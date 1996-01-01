TAMS Consultants to Design New Terminal Buildings for Two Rhode Island Airports

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation has selected TAMS Consultants, Inc. to provide planning, design and construction-phase services for new terminal buildings at Westerly and Block Island Airports in Rhode Island. Both airports have special aviation characteristics and have presented interesting opportunities for the planning and design of the terminals.

Westerly Airport, serving South County general aviation activity, acts as a gateway to Block Island via scheduled air taxi service. The Block Island Airport is a vital passenger and cargo link to the mainland and provides an introduction to the island, serving tourists, residents and business alike.

Replacement of the fire-destroyed terminal at Westerly and the undersized building at Block Island affords the opportunity to enhance services to the aviation and traveling community, increase revenue potential, improve operations, and provide a fitting architectural character for the two airports. Project challenges include the continued operation of the facilities throughout the construction process. The Westerly Airport terminal currently is in the design phase and is scheduled for completion by the spring of 2000.

TAMS Consultants, Inc. provides architectural, engineering, and environmental planning and design services to public- and private-sector clients worldwide. The firm is active in such markets as airports, transportation, facilities, waste management, water resources, the environment, and land and real estate development.