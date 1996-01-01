Tank Scale Source: Scaletron Industries, Ltd.

Designed for permanently mounting a tank or drum and pumping a liquid in and out, the Model 4010 tank scale features a solid-state operation that employs a temperature compensated, strain gauge transducer. The system measures the weight of chemicals such as fluoride, sodium bisulfate, sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, polymers, ammonia, phosphate, alum, caustic, and other liquids. This unit features an independent weighing platform with a digital LCD that is readable to one pound and can be wall mounted, or mounted remotely up to 200 ft away. A rugged steel construction with a corrosion resistant finish, corrosion resistant, solid 0.5-in. PVC decking, and NEMA 4x enclosure around the scale electronics combine to help protect the system. Capacities are available from 1000 to 5000 lb.

Scaletron Industries, Ltd., PO Box 365, Plumsteadville, PA 18949; phone: 800-257-5911; fax: 215-766-2672


