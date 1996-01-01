'Tis The Season for Sediment and Erosion Control

By Dr. Jerald Fifield

For much of the United States, the month of May signals a beginning of the construction season for large earth moving projects. May also signals the beginning of the thunderstorm season that ushers in the movement of soil by wind, rainfall, and runoff water.

For the next eight months, contractors will be responsible for minimizing sediment leaving their land. Included as part of their operation are plans completed by designers that specify what is to be installed, inspected, and maintained to minimize soil particles leaving disturbed lands. What is unknown is whether what contractors install will meet the intent of the Clean Water Act, and what is required by the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.

Unless he or she is educated in sediment and erosion control, most designers are not aware of the dynamics involved in controlling suspended particles in runoff waters from construction sites. For example, when they specify use of Best Management Practices (BMPs), it often means installing bale or silt fence barriers. Overlooked by designers is that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) does not recognized bale barriers as being an appropriate structural BMP to use on a construction site (see Federal Register, 1992, p. 41200). Yet, bales are specified by designers, required by many regulatory agencies, and continually fail on construction sites.

So, how good are silt fence barriers? When installed correctly and maintained for sheet flow, they are better than bale barriers. However, when designers specify use of silt fence barriers where concentrated flows occur (e.g., in drainage channels or in front of culverts), they are worthless! Pity the poor contractor that has to maintain (if maintenance is done at all) silt fence material that is continually destroyed by concentrated flows.

Designers need to learn more about what is required for erosion control. Erosion control systems minimize the disturbance of soil by wind or water. For example, maintaining existing vegetation is an excellent erosion control method. Thus, staging the removal of vegetation throughout the construction season should be part of a sediment and erosion control plan. Other examples include planting vegetation while construction activities are taking place, applying mulches, using soil tacifiers, and applying rolled erosion control products (RECPs) such as straw blankets.

All lands undergoing major earth disturbing activities should include properly designed sediment containment systems through which runoff must flow. However, designers need to be aware that an effective system requires more than providing 252 cubic meters per hectare (3,600 cubic feet per acre) being disturbed as suggested by the EPA.

The above presents a few of the many topics that will be addressed in this ongoing column. Look for more discussions on effective use of BMPs, guidelines for designers in the development of their sediment and erosion control plans, and what is necessary for effective control of sediment from construction sites. The role of regulatory agencies, registration requirements of a Certified Professional in Erosion and Sediment Control (CPESC), and how sediment and erosion control can save contractors and developers money will also be discussed. In summary, this column will be devoted to presenting practical and professional discussions on what is required to control sediment and erosion. We hope you will agree!

Federal Register. 1992. Part II. Environmental Protection Agency. Final NPDES General Permits for Storm Water Discharges from Construction Activities; Notice. United States Government Printing Office. Washington D.C. September 9. 190 pgs.

About the Author: Jerald S. Fifield, Ph.D., MS, BS, is a professional hydrologist and a Certified Professional in Erosion and Sediment Control (CPESC). Since 1982 he has been principal and president of HydroDynamics Incorporated, and serves as its managing surface water hydrologist.