Val-Matic Acquires American-Darling Butterfly Valve Line

Matic Corporation has announced the acquisition of the American-Darling butterfly valve line. For more than 90 years the American-Darling name has been associated with valves and pipe of high quality and dependability. Introduced in 1972, this butterfly valve has enjoyed wide acceptance throughout the municipal market. It offers the advantage of a seat-on-disc design that allows for adjustment or replacement of the resilient seat.

The Val-Matic American-BFV fully meets AWWA Standard C504, the governing standard for municipal butterfly valves, and has been ANSI/NSF-61 certified for potable water. The design and performance of these valves have been verified through proof of design testing and over twenty-five years of field proven experience in thousands of installations.

The company will offer the 150B and 250B AWWA Class valves in flanged and mechanical joint end connections. Sizes will include four to 96-in. flanged, and four to 48-in. mechanical joint end connections.

Phillip Landon, director of marketing for Line<%=company%> , said that this valve fits into the company's product line well and adds a second shut-off valve style to its product offerings. The acquisition is expected to enhance the company's goal of continued growth in sales and market share in the municipal market.