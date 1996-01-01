waste containers, recycling containers, patio ponds, plastic carts, foot baths, lifters Source: Toter, Incorporated

Toter, Incorporated is a North Carolina based manufacturer of plastic carts and containers for the automated collection of residential and commercial wastes and recyclables. Toter markets a wide variety of containers ranging in size from 21 gallons to 2 cubic yards. Toter matches these containers with a complete line of mechanical lifters to create safer, more efficient collection systems. Regional manufacturing and distribution facilities assure a supply of high quality products delivered timely and at competitive pricing.