Welcome to the storefronts of Or-Tec, Inc. @ Wateronline Source: OR-TEC, Inc.

Or-Tec, Inc., founded in 1980, with the company goal of developing and manufacturing state of the art equipment for the water and wastewater industry, with particular emphasis on industrial and municipal treatment and industrial pretreatment.

Or-Tec, Inc. is one of the leading suppliers of Municipal and Industrial Belt Presses, Cavitation Aeration Flotation Systems, and Emulsion Polymer Dosing Systems.

OR-TEC, Inc., 380 Solon Rd. #9, Bedford, OH 44146. Tel: 440-232-4224; Fax: 440-232-7775.