air, confined space, detectors, fixed systems, gas monitors, safety Source: Industrial Scientific Corp.

Industrial Scientific Corporation, an ISO9001 Quality Registered Company, designs and manufactures portable gas detection instruments and fixed-point monitoring systems. These products detect and continuously monitor concentrations of combustible and toxic gases as well as oxygen levels. Our "Guaranteed For Life" portable instruments are available in one to four gas configurations. Fixed systems products include independent gas transmitters, controllers, sampling monitors with onboard or remote mounted sensors and single point gas monitors. Whether your needs include a single gas portable monitor or an entire fixed-point monitoring system, Industrial Scientific can provide a cost-effective solution.