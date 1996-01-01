www.publicworks.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

automation, coagulant controls, turbidity, flocculant controls, sludge blanket levels, clarifiers

Source: Mt. Fury Company, Inc.
Mt. Fury Company is the recognized leader in automating polymer dosage in dewatering and clarification applications. Using on-line suspended solids and turbidity meters in conjunction with our Dosage Supervisor controller, we provide systems to optimize coagulant and/or flocculant dosages, resulting in reduced treatment costs and more consistent operation. In addition, our PROFILER is a complete clarifier monitoring package, capable of supplying sludge blanket depth, supernatant turbidity and a complete profile of the suspended solids distribution in clarifiers and thickeners.
Mt. Fury Company, Inc. 1460 19th Ave. N.W. Issaquah, WA. 98027 Phone: (206) 391-0747 Fax: (206) 391-9708

