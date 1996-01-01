automation, coagulant controls, turbidity, flocculant controls, sludge blanket levels, clarifiers Source: Mt. Fury Company, Inc.

Mt. Fury Company is the recognized leader in automating polymer dosage in dewatering and clarification applications. Using on-line suspended solids and turbidity meters in conjunction with our Dosage Supervisor controller, we provide systems to optimize coagulant and/or flocculant dosages, resulting in reduced treatment costs and more consistent operation. In addition, our PROFILER is a complete clarifier monitoring package, capable of supplying sludge blanket depth, supernatant turbidity and a complete profile of the suspended solids distribution in clarifiers and thickeners.