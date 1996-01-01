CalciQuest Inc. Source: CalciQuest Inc.

Products and technical support for municipal drinking water treatment since 1903. Manufactures NSF- certified phosphate products including blended phosphates, zinc orthophosphates, and orthophosphates. Benefits from using polyphosphates include reduction of lead/copper corrosion, sequestration of iron/manganese, and inhibition of scale formation. Technical assistance provided with product setup, corrosion control monitoring, and laboratory and field testing. Products for your water utility's needs with responsive, knowledgeable service.