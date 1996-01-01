Source: CalciQuest Inc.
Products and technical support for municipal drinking water treatment since 1903.
Manufactures NSF- certified phosphate products including blended phosphates, zinc
orthophosphates, and orthophosphates. Benefits from using polyphosphates include
reduction of lead/copper corrosion, sequestration of iron/manganese, and inhibition of
scale formation. Technical assistance provided with product setup, corrosion control
monitoring, and laboratory and field testing. Products for your water utility's needs
with responsive, knowledgeable service.