Source: Coastal Training Technologies Corp.
clarity multimedia, coastal safety, OSHA compliance, video decompression technology, respiratory protection, hydraulics

Coastal Safety and Environmental is the world's leading producer of training videos, CD-ROMs, web-based courses and handbooks on the latest safety issues.

Choose from the following new and best-selling programs:

  • Forklift Safety Compliance Package (2 videos)
  • Forklift Handling: Safety In Dangerous Situations video
  • Forklift Case Histories: Serious Business video
  • Powered Low Lift Trucks: Walkie & Walkie/Rider Safety video
  • Powered High Lift Trucks: Order-Picker Safety video
  • Construction Forklifts Compliance Package
  • Forklift Safety CD-ROM
  • Forklift Certification CD-ROM

Other titles available include:

  • Pollution Prevention: The Bottom Line
  • Pollution Prevention: Reducing Waste In The Workplace
  • Envrionmental Awareness: Recipe For A Cleaner World
  • EPA Criminal Liability: One Man's Story
  • RCRA Small Quantity Generators: A Commitment To The Future
  • RCRA Large Quantity Generators: A Commitment To The Future
  • EPA Risk Management: A Shared Responsibility
  • Asbestos Awareness: Are You At Risk?
  • Asbestos Awareness: Controlling Exposure
  • Hydrogen Sulfide: A Matter of Life or Death
  • Compressed Gases: Safe Handling
  • Anhydrous Ammonia
  • HazMat Transportation: What You Don't Know Can Hurt You
  • Marking, Labeling & Placarding HazMat For Transportation
  • HazMat Shipping Papers
  • Safe Handling of Phosphoric Acid: It's Only Natural
  • Safe Use of Phosphorus Trichloride and Phosphorus
  • Oxychloride: Handle With Care
  • Chlorine: Treat With Respect
  • Chlorine Emergency Kits (3 videos)
  • Respiratory Protection: A Breath Of Fresh Air
  • Accident Investigation: The Big Picture
  • Lockout/Tagout: An Open And Shut Case
  • Personal Protective Equipment: Win The Race To Safety
  • Electrical Safety: Real, Real-Life
  • Fire Safety: Real, Real-Life
  • Personal Equipment: Real, Real-Life
  • Hearing Protection: Sounds Good To Me
  • Shiftwork: Circadian Survival
  • Groundskeeping Safety: Dealing With Bugs And Critters
  • Welding Safety: Safe Work With Hotwork
  • Hazard Communication: Your Safety Net
  • Pro-Active Safety Attitudes: Target Zero!
  • Back Protection: Defending Your Safety Zone

