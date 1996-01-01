Cleaning System for Algae Buildup

The Algae Sweep Automation System is a system of spring-loaded brushes that attaches to the skimmer arm of a circular clarifier

The Algae Sweep Automation System is a system of spring-loaded brushes that attaches to the skimmer arm of a circular clarifier. The brushes have over 50 points of flexibility and adjustment to be used for sweeping of all weir, baffle, launder and spillway surfaces.

Each unit is custom-designed to the dimensions of the tank on which it will be installed. According to the company, 10 to 12 revolutions per week are sufficient for the system to keep the surfaces free from algae and debris buildup. The brushes have polypropylene brushes.

Ford Hall Company, Inc., P.O. Box 54312, Lexington, KY 40555. Tel: 606-624-3320 or 800-928-2070; Fax: 606-624-3320.