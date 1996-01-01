colorado international trade office,state,government agency,promotion,colorado exports,manufactured goods

www.publicworks.com

January 1, 1996

The Colorado International Trade Office is the State Government agency responsible for promoting Colorado exports of manufactured goods and services and attracting foreign investment that provides jobs for Coloradans. The International Trade Office enhances jobs and revenues, and strengthens the economic position of Colorado through the following services:

  1. Providing an information resource and service designed to help Colorado companies succeed in exporting, therefore broadening their bases and long-term stability.

  2. Attracting and assisting foreign companies interested in establishing facilities in Colorado, which will employ Colorado residents.

  3. Building Colorado's identity as an international business center, thereby encouraging foreign buyers to look to Colorado firms for purchasing products and services.

