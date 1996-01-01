concrete flooring, floor toppings, surface hardeners, metallic aggregate, concrete technology, construction chemistry Source: Master Builders, Inc.

Founded in 1909, Master Builders, Inc. is one of the leading innovators in the development, manufacturing and marketing of construction chemicals committed to improving concrete. Located in Cleveland, Master Builders, Inc. is a core company of SKW-MBT Construction Chemicals, a network of companies serving the product development, research and application needs of the worldwide construction industry.

In 1996, MBT was purchased by SKW Trostberg AG, a VIAG AG company headquartered in Trostberg, Germany, forming the new SKW-MBT Construction Chemicals Group. The combined companies represent one of the largest players in the international construction chemicals marketplace, with strengths to serve existing customers and the talents and resources to blaze new trails in developing new and enhanced technologies for future construction applications.

Master Builders, Inc. offers a unique combination of products and equipment to its customers. To support the company's mission of improving concrete, Master Builders offers the widest range of chemical admixtures available from a single source. These products are used to enhance the performance characteristics of concrete by ensuring high strength and durability, inhibiting corrosion of steel embedded in concrete, allowing effective placement of concrete underwater and improving the placing, pumping and finishing. Master Builders admixtures are used to customize concrete mixes to meet specific performance requirements in the ready-mix, paving, precast/prestressed, masonry block and underground construction industries.

In July of 1998, Master Builders, Inc. acquired the Preco Division of Fosroc Inc. The Preco Line of Master Builders, Inc. is a leading supplier of chemicals and accessories used primarily in the architectural segment of the precast industry, with an unrivaled reputation of quality products and support services.

Located in Lexington, Kentucky, the Preco Line supplies exposed aggregate retarders, release agents, coatings and sealers, and a range of accessories for precast concrete applications. They are experts in the area of architectural finishes, and live by their slogan, "Your Partners to the Finish."

Master Builders, Inc. is extremely committed to the Precast/Prestressed concrete industry, and the aquisition of a market leader like Preco provides the strengths that will allow for a more comprehensive offering of products and superior customer service.

In addition to products, Master Builders proudly offers equipment for concrete mixing and spraying through the Allentown Equipment Division. Allentown has an impressive 90-year history in the marketplace, and is the only manufacturer to offer all three types of pneumatic guns -- pressure tank, rotor and bowl. They also market the well-known Meyco line of shotcrete equipment and nozzle robots.

Through the 1999 Harris Specialty Chemicals acquisition by SKW, Selby-Ucrete Industrial Flooring Division is part of the Master Builders organization. Selby-Ucrete offers a diverse range of time-tested polymer floor and wall systems for maintenance, restoration and new construction applications.

Because of these strengths, Master Builders is regarded as an undisputed leader in the construction industry. Through the support of nearly 1000 employees in 25 offices the company is committed to achieving its vision: "The unquestioned leader in construction materials and systems for the construction industry."