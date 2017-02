CSR Hydro Conduit, reinforced concrete pipes, box culverts, stormceptors, water pollution control, PVC lined pipes Source: CSR Hydro Conduit

CSR Hydro Conduit is a division of CSR America, the largest construction materials company in the United States. With 45 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, CSR Hydro Conduit is the largest manufacturer of concrete pipe and box culvert in the country. CSR Hydro Conduit also manufactures manholes, precast structures, total precast building components, bridge beams, and other specialty items.