fluid transfer, biosolids, ultra filters, heat exchangers, clarifiers, rotary screens Source: Komline-Sanderson Engineering Corp.

Komline-Sanderson develops, designs and manufactures innovative solutions to wastewater treatment and sludge management problems facing industrial plants and municipal wastewater treatment facilities. Since 1946 Komline-Sanderson has been a leading supplier of equipment and systems for clarification and sludge processing.