highway construction, road design, structural engineering, ASCE, building codes Source: Civil Engineering

ASCE advances professional knowledge and improves the practice of civil engineering as:

•the lead professional organization serving civil engineers and those in related disciplines;

•the focal point for development and transfer of research results, and technical, policy and managerial information; and

•the catalyst for effective and efficient service through cooperation with other engineering and related organizations.



A 28-member Board of Direction governs the Society. The 1997-98 President is Daniel S. Turner, Ph.D., P.E., F.ASCE. The Executive Director is James E. Davis, P.E., F.ASCE. The Chief Operating Officer is Henry J. Hatch, P.E. The 1999-2000 President-Elect is Delon Hampton, Ph.D., P.E., Hon. M.ASCE. The Society's comprised of 17 District and Regional Councils, 4 Younger Member Councils, 78 U.S. Sections, 150 U.S. Branches, 8 International Sections, 226 Student Chapters, and 33 Student Clubs.

ASCE established the full-service, semi-autonomous Geo-Institute and Structural Engineering Institute in October 1996 to serve the specialized needs of related geo-professionals and individuals in the structural engineering community. In October 1998 ASCE established the Architectural Engineering Institute to serve the specialized needs of the architectural engineering community.

More than 6,000 civil engineers serve on over 580 national committees that produce the Society's annual convention, specialty conferences, publications, policies, building codes and standards, and other services that benefit the Society.

To ensure safer buildings, water systems and other civil engineering works, ASCE develops technical codes and standards that often are adopted by federal, state and local governments. For example, ASCE's national standard for building loads (ASCE 7) is part of the three major U.S. model codes.

ASCE is the world's largest publisher of civil engineering information -- producing nearly 50,000 pages in 1996. The Society publishes the monthly magazine Civil Engineering, monthly newspaper ASCE News, 27 technical and professional journals (also available on CD-ROM), and a variety of books, including acquired titles, conference proceedings, committee reports, manuals of practice, standards and monographs. The 80,000-entry Civil Engineering DataBase is available at http://www.pubs.asce.org, along with many other resources for practicing civil engineers.

ASCE works closely with Congress, the White House, federal agencies and state governments to build sound national policy on engineering issues. The Society's award-winning Key Contact Program -- a national grassroots network of civil engineers -- also serves as an important voice on federal policy. ASCE instituted a Congressional Fellows program and state government affairs program in 1997.