MIDUSS Manual .pdf Source: Alan A. Smith Inc.

MIDUSS 98 is a decision support system for drainage engineers. Hydrological simulation is versatile - 5 storms, 3 rainfall loss models, 4 overland flow routing methods. Design options include pipes (free surface or surcharged), channels (trapezoidal or complex), detention ponds (including rooftop, parking lot, 'super pipes'), exfiltration trenches & diversion structures. Channel routing uses modified Muskingum-Cunge method. Normal Manual mode generates detailed output file. This can subsequently be used in Automatic mode to answer 'what-if' questions eg 100-yr storm on 5-yr design.