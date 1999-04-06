MP2 Professional (Slideshow Advertisement) Source: Datastream Systems, Inc.

MP2 Professional provides unparalleled maintenance management capabilities for small-to-medium companies. With over 4,000 pre-defined reports, MP2 Professional allows maintenance professionals to easily show trending reports, cost summaries, and parts usage. Available for both the Microsoft Access and SQL Server databases, MP2 Professional manages the entire maintenance process, including work orders, preventive maintenance, inventory, purchasing, and labor. MP2 Professional's e-MRO feature allows users to purchase parts on-line from Applied Industrial, Fastenal, and WESCO Distribution.