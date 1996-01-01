municipal,industrial,water,wastewater,manufacturer,treatment,supplier, environment,consultant,engineer

Source: Lewis & Zimmerman Associates, Inc. (LZA)
Lewis & Zimmerman Associates, Inc. (LZA) is a results-oriented consulting
firm specializing in value engineering, value analysis, process simplification,
and partnering facilitation. LZA also offers operations and training software
development, including WWTPTM
--an interactive, computer-based training
program that provides in-depth coverage of the technologies, theory,
disciplines, and processes in wastewater treatment plant operations.
Our multidisciplinary staff of Certified Value Specialists, business/financial
managers, engineers, architects, computer experts, and construction and
manufacturing specialists enables us to address clients' needs effectively and
professionally. Our clients expect and receive solutions, not prescriptions;
innovation, not repetition; performance, not promises.