municipal,industrial,water,wastewater,manufacturer,treatment,supplier, environment,consultant,engineer

January 1, 1996

Source: Lewis & Zimmerman Associates, Inc. (LZA)
Lewis & Zimmerman Associates, Inc. (LZA) is a results-oriented consulting firm specializing in value engineering, value analysis, process simplification, and partnering facilitation. LZA also offers operations and training software development, including WWTPTM --an interactive, computer-based training program that provides in-depth coverage of the technologies, theory, disciplines, and processes in wastewater treatment plant operations.

Our multidisciplinary staff of Certified Value Specialists, business/financial managers, engineers, architects, computer experts, and construction and manufacturing specialists enables us to address clients' needs effectively and professionally. Our clients expect and receive solutions, not prescriptions; innovation, not repetition; performance, not promises.


