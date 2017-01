Press-Seal,Press-Seal Gaskets,gaskets,butyl,connectors,O-rings,profiles,boots,watertight,type 4G, Source: Press-Seal Gasket Corporation

For more than forty years, Press-Seal Gasket Corporation has provided innovation and leadership in concrete pipe gasketing, pipe-to-manhole connections, and accessories. This position of leadership has evolved as the industry has evolved, with an ever-increasing emphasis on product design, manufacturing efficiency, and unequalled customer service. These strong foundations continue to contribute not only to the growth of the Company, but to the success of the industry as a whole.