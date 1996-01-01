PROGRAMMED BOD METER RAPID RESULTS Source: Bioscience, Inc.

A new portable BOD meter aids wastewater treatment plant operation by providing rapid information about wastewater condition and process effectiveness. Theis programmed to predict BOD in as little as 15 minutes, evaluate biomass activity in as little as 5 minutes, and determine the treatability of influent streams in 1-2 hours. Tests can be performed either in the lab or in the field.

The EZ-BOD meter has one reactor. Tests are performed using a sensitive dissolved oxygen (DO) probe. The easy-to-use unit includes stirring and aeration capabilities. DO readings are continuously shown on the LCD screen and processed by an on-board computer programmed to convert them into predicted BOD, biomass activity, or biotreatability data.

The instrument weighs approximately 25 pounds and is the size of an ordinary briefcase, with added thickness to accommodate the bioreactor. It has a built-in LCD screen, 3.5 in. disk drive, printer, RS232 port, stirring motor, aeration pump and membrane keypad. It can operate from battery or a-c power source.

For more information contact Bioscience, Inc., 1550 Valley Center parkway, Bethlehem, PA, 18017. Tel: 800-627-3069, Fax: 610-691-2170.