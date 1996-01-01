Sediment Flushing Tanks

Settled debris and sediment can be cleaned from retention and equalization basins, holding tanks, and storage chambers using an SFT sediment flush tank

ris and sediment can be cleaned from retention and equalization basins, holding tanks, and storage chambers using an SFT sediment flush tank. This unit is filled with water to a specific level, then becomes unstable and tips over. The rush of water produces a high amplitude wave, which moves the debris from the floor to the sump at the end of the flushway, cleaning out the system. The tank is made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel, and requires no auxiliary energy to operate.

<%=company%>, 6290 Périnault, Montréal, Quebec H4K 1K5. Tel: 514-334-7230; Fax: 514-334-5070.

