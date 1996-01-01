Virginia Beach Storm Water System to Get a Work Over

The City of Virginia Beach, VA has contracted with Parsons Brinckerhoff (PB) to design improvements to the municipality's existing storm water collection system, intended to alleviate flooding during frequent storms.

The improvements will be made primarily to the residential north end of the oceanfront area of the well-known resort city. The project limits extend from 45th Street through 68th Street along Atlantic Avenue between the oceanfront and two to three blocks west of Atlantic Avenue. The total project area is approximately 370 acres.

The project will include an ocean outfall consisting of twin 48-in. concrete pipelines extending more than 2000 ft into the Atlantic Ocean at a depth of 25 ft. Other project elements include a 90,000-gallon-per-minute (gpm) pump station, and a storm water collection system leading to the station. This network will incorporate a trunk line ranging in size from 84 to 96 in. in diameter.

PB will provide all engineering design services for the project, including alternatives analysis for outfall construction techniques; topographic, hydrological and geotechnical investigations; geomorphic, coastal and hydraulic analyses; environmental permitting through the Corps of Engineers; a storm water pump station, an ocean outfall pipe, and the storm water collection system design. In addition, the contract calls for public utility relocation and coordination, and architectural design for a generator building. Post design services will include full resident inspection and contract administration for the pump station and ocean outfall construction, as well as planting designs and plans for extensive restoration work.

Founded in 1885, Parsons Brinckerhoff provides multidisciplinary services in such sectors as transportation, power, buildings and environmental. The company employs more than 7,700 professionals and support staff in more than 200 offices around the world.