water treatment, pollution control, oil water separators, wastewater, sludge dewatering, filters

For over 20 years, the Great Lakes Environmental name has been synomyous with physical/chemical separation. Great Lakes Environment(GLE) equipment performs liquid/liquid and liquid/solid separation and dewatering for industrial wastewater treatment and ground water remediation. This is accomplished through diverse technologies, including filtration, flotation, clarification, coagulation, flocculation and emulsion-breaking.

Equipment includes industry's broadest line of oil/water separators, DAF units, inclined plate clarifiers, emulsion-breaking systems, rotary vacuum filters and tertiary polishing filters.

In addition to quality equipment, GLE is known for its separations expertise. Whether the requirement is to control BOD and COD, remove solids, percipitate metals, reduce chrome or distill cyanide, and remove emulsified and non-emulsified animal, vegetable and mineral oils, the answer is Great Lakes Environmental.

GLE provides stand-alone products and through collaboration with consulting engineers, functions as a systems integrator to provide the complete package, including the appropriate separations technology, along with mixing tanks, mixers, piping and controls.

Great Lakes Environmental products are marketed through Waterlink Separations, Inc., in Lake Bluff, Illinois and their products are sold through a network of knowledgeable manufacturer's representatives.