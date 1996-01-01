water,potable,wastewater,treatment,storm,sludge,flow,equalization,aquastore,premaglass

Aquastore tanks are sold world wide through a network of independently owned factory trained dealers many of whom provide engineering assistance, sales, installation, project management and start-up services.
The glass-fused-to-steel coating is a special proprietary formulation of borosilicate glass and minerals that when fired above 1500 degrees F result in a glossy, inert, inorganic coating, chemically and mechanically bonded to steel. There are more than 15 different ingredients that give glass-fused-to-steel coating its performance characteristics.
The 600,000 square foot DeKalb facility is ISO 9001 quality system certified and produces glass-fused-to-steel coated sheets from coil stock to finished product that make up Aquastore tanks.