water,potable,wastewater,treatment,storm,sludge,flow,equalization,aquastore,premaglass Source: Engineered Storage Products Company

Engineered Storage Products Company is one of the largest producers of bolted glass-fused-to-steel tanks in the world. These corrosion resistant glass-fused-to-steel coated Aquastore® tanks range in volume from 15,000 to 3.6 million gallons and are used in a variety of liquid storage applications including potable water, wastewater storage and treatment, industrial process water storage, landfill leachate storage and fire suppression water storage.

Aquastore tanks are sold world wide through a network of independently owned factory trained dealers many of whom provide engineering assistance, sales, installation, project management and start-up services.

The glass-fused-to-steel coating is a special proprietary formulation of borosilicate glass and minerals that when fired above 1500 degrees F result in a glossy, inert, inorganic coating, chemically and mechanically bonded to steel. There are more than 15 different ingredients that give glass-fused-to-steel coating its performance characteristics.

The 600,000 square foot DeKalb facility is ISO 9001 quality system certified and produces glass-fused-to-steel coated sheets from coil stock to finished product that make up Aquastore tanks.