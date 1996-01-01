water,wastewater,manufacturer,treatment,supplier,environment,consultant,engineer,engineering,pipe Source: Ameron International, Concrete & Steel Pipe Group

Ameron Concrete & Steel Pipe Group is part of Ameron International Corporation, which manufactures highly-engineered products for the building, construction and industrial markets. The company operates businesses in 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Traded on the New York Stock Exchange, Ameron is a leading producer of concrete and steel pipe systems, high-performance coatings, and other specialized construction products. Annual sales approach half a billion dollars.

Ameron International, Concrete & Steel Pipe Group, 10681 Foothill Blvd., Ste. 450, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730. Tel: 909-9444100; Fax: 909-944-4112.