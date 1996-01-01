wireless data communication, radio frequency, network solutions, radio technology, wireless modems, industrial communications Source: Metricom, Inc.

UtiliNet is a division of Metricom, Inc., that is dedicated to providing low-cost, high capacity data communications solutions for a range of industrial customers. The division's wireless data communication radios and networks operate as spread spectrum devices in the 902-928 MHz license free area of the radio spectrum. Founded in 1985, Metricom was the first company to receive FCC authorization to operate as a frequency hopping spread spectrum radio. End-users can utilize UtiliNet products to solve data communications problems with networks designed in multi-point-to-multi-point, point-to-multi-point and point-to-point topologies.

To ensure reliable license free operation, UtiliNet networks combine three important technologies. First, the network is designed as a mesh. A mesh architecture enables peer-to-peer communications between radios, automatic store and forward routing through the network and easy system expansion. Second, UtiliNet employs packet switched message encapsulation to ensure data integrity, interference tolerance and protocol transparency. Third, all radios employ a unique asynchronous frequency hopping technique which allows multiple radios to simultaneously distribute data to the network over 240 separate channels.

The combination of these three technologies makes UtiliNet radios well suited for distributed monitoring and control system applications where system scalability, unsolicited reporting, multiple master stations, multiple protocols and data integrity are desirable.